Maxine Waters Says Black Men Who Vote For Trump “Will Go Down In History As Having Done The Most Despicable Thing”

California Rep. Maxine Waters is categorically not here for any Black voters who plan to cast a ballot for Donald Trump.

The outspoken and charismatic congresswoman appeared on SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show on Friday in which she gave a scathing read, saying that she can’t find a coherent reason to vote for Trump, especially as a Black person.

“It just hurts me so bad to see Blacks talking about supporting Trump,” Waters said. “I don’t know why they would be doing it. I don’t know what’s on their minds, but if we don’t turn out this vote and turn it out huge, this man could end up winning again. And this country would go backwards. The divisiveness that this deplorable human being has caused, the confrontation, the dog whistling to the right wing, the white supremacists, the KKK, and they’re coming alive. They’re emboldened because they’ve got a leader who wants them to do it.”

This comes as no surprise, Waters has historically advocated against Trump since he was elected, pointing out his intentions to further severe what little piece of “togetherness” America has left. Waters also did not mince words for Black men, who are projected to vote for Trump in higher numbers than the last election cycle.

“Black men who don’t understand if they’re not listening to you, if they’re not listening to our voices they have a price to pay,” Waters said. “The years to come, if they help put Trump over, and help him get elected, they will go down in history as having done the most despicable thing to their families, and to their communities, and to their mothers and their grandmothers….They will shamefully be accused of having attributed to the lack of equality life for the people they claim to love so much.”

In the weeks leading up to the election, Trump’s base has grown with several prominent Black male hip-hop artists lending their time to meet with Trump, touting that he is the choice candidate to improve conditions for Black people in America.

“He’s a racist. He does not have any appreciation for Black people and Black women in particular. He’s talked about it so bad. He talked about John Lewis so bad. He talked about Cummings so bad. He has no respect for us. He’s not doing anything for us. And for those Black young men who think somehow they can align themselves with Trump. Trump, not only their [sic]. Any of them showing their face, I will never ever forgive them for undermining the possibility to help their own people and their own communities. It is absolutely unconscionable. It is shameful, but if they would spend some time with us, we would help them to know what we’re struggling for and how they would be able to help us in this struggle.”

It’s astounding that Trump is garnering support among Black people and is also layered. Many people often vote against their best interests to uphold patriarchy, capitalism, and white supremacy, even if they belong to a historically marginalized or disenfranchised group.

You can listen to the rest of her interview below.