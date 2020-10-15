“If I Die…”: Woman Shares Messages From Alleged Abusive Ex On Social Media As Last Resort After Claiming Police Have Done Little To Help

A woman from Baltimore, Maryland shared a devastating story on social media, accusing her ex boyfriend of of stalking and harassing her for months, while also issuing death threats.

The woman who identifies as Aziza Murphy shared a series of disturbing tweets, claiming she’s scared for her safety after filing a restraining order and reporting his behavior to the police who have yet to act.

On Thursday, The Neighborhood Talk re-shared her tweets and audio clips showing the threats from her ex.

According to the US Department of Justice, an estimated 29.1 percent of African American females are victimized by intimate partner violence in their lifetime (rape, physical assault or stalking).

African American females experience intimate partner violence at a rate 35 percent higher than that of white females, and about 2.5 times the rate of women of other races.

She says the situation has caused her to lose her job and asked for help by starting a GoFundMe.

“If I die, I want everyone to know it was Seti Yasin,” she wrote.

“He goes by Seti, Ramses, Destinee Wilkerson, Dashawn, or Sean. Me and him dated until a few months ago. He went through my phone and I ended the relationship. I dropped him off at the train station and he showed up at my house. He broke my window. Broke into my house and stole my keys. After he left he started calling non stop. He called 1,065 times with in 24 hours. He’s calling me from fake numbers. He has been contacting my ex husband’s family. Calling my exes, my dad, my job. Writing all of my friends. I think he’s logged into my stuff and is tracking my location. I am not safe and I am not okay. He has a history of violence, specifically violence against women that I was not aware of until it happened to me. I’m posting so that no other person who dates Seti in the future will be blindsided.”

Murphy says that the police informed her that he has a record in four other states for similar behavior. She also writes that Seti has contacted her from over 80 different Instagram accounts.

“I have spoken to his ex and she has filed 4 restraining orders against him. He has a warrant for terrorist threats.”

In a year where the violence and degradation against Black women has been a focal point from the tragic death of Oluwatoyin Salau, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and the countless transgender Black women who were murdered this year, one can only hope that Murphy’s worst fears do not come to pass.