I Wouldn’t Have Gotten Here Had I Not Started Working On Me: Lisa Nichols Engaged At 54

Motivational speaker, coach and best-selling author Lisa Nichols recently got engaged to her boyfriend Marcellus. Four days ago, she was celebrating his birthday with his family and friends. Then shortly after that, the salt and pepper bearded bae was getting down on one knee to make their union official official.

We all love a good proposal. But what makes this particular love story so special is the mindset Nichols had going into this relationship and now the marriage itself.

When Nichols shared pictures from the proposal, she also shared her story over the years.

Nichols wrote, “I’m 54 and I’ve never been married. I’ve previously opted out because it didn’t feel right. I’ve picked wrong and had to mend my heart. I’ve had to release the anger, forgive myself, and learn to trust Lisa’s picker and intuition again.”

Nichols shared that she knew she was in the right place, focusing on the right things even when she knew she was doing it alone, “year after year.”

Nichols wrote, “I’ve had lonely days and lonelier nights but I refused to settle for momentary satisfaction and the management of the optics of my life or the filtered image of what others may want to see.”

She shared that for ten years Marcellus was her friend: “listening to me as I made my way through single parenting (and CEOing), his steady friendship helped me navigate through broken hearts and challenging business moments. He was my cheerleader from the sidelines each time I chose myself when a relationship didn’t feel right or I doubted the next big move in my career. He has always been my good friend with no strings attached and no agenda. Little did I know back then, that I was sharing my heart, my healing and my aspirations, with my soulmate. He was just a sweet “earth angel” that God blessed me with as a friend. Now don’t get me wrong, I wasn’t blind to how FINE he was (I’m jus sayin 🤷🏾‍♀️), but our friendship was paramount.

This week I excitedly stepped into my next season ……

I said yes YES!! 💍”

Later, in an Instagram video, Nichols said she was so excited because she waited.

“I dated other people but I wouldn’t go all the way. I knew. My soul felt that I would know. I would know like I know and I know with everything in my fiber, with everything in my being that I waited for a very good reason. That I have the partner for me, that’s worthy of me, that I’m worthy of. I’ve done the work on myself. He’s done the work on himself and so I’m just grateful. I’m excited. I’m overwhelmed.”

She also shared a message for men and women who are waiting for the right person.

“Don’t lower your bar. Keep working on you. But most importantly, don’t let your future pay for your past. Open up to love again. I didn’t think I would open up like this to love again. Fall madly in love with you and then be ready for someone else to love you. I am overwhelmed with gratitude to God for allowing my heart to heal from past unpleasant experiences so that I could allow my fiancé to step into my life—my fiancé for like nine minutes…”

She continued, “This is a very important moment and I wouldn’t have gotten here had I not started working on Lisa and forgave Lisa for her past choices and her picks. And released other people and didn’t hold their energy in my anger. I’m grateful not just because a man loves me enough to want me to be his wife but because I loved me enough to get out of every single unhealthy relationship that wasn’t worthy of me and wait.”

You can listen to Nichols’ full comments in the video below.