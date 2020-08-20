Husband Reunites With Family After Wife Claimed He Abandoned Her For Having Blue Eyes

A Nigerian couple seem to have worked things out after their marriage went through a rough patch, reportedly because the husband was incensed over his wife and children’s eye color.

Their reunion was picked up by The Neighborhood Talk after the two were photographed by a beauty studio owner as they prepared for a local wedding.

Risikat Azeez shared her story weeks ago, saying that her and her two children, Kaosarat and Hassanat, were abandoned by her husband Abdulwasiu Omo-Dada, after he grew increasingly incensed over the trio’s blue eye color. No word on why this became an issue after he decided to marry her and have kids, but I digress.

“I was born with these eyes and I also gave birth to my children with same pair of eyes,” she said in an interview with Punch. “Since I was born, I have never had any challenge with my eyes. I have never been to the hospital due to any discomfort. I thank God.”

Riskiat and her children suffer from ocular albinism, which creates lack of pigmentation in the eyes. She also accused her husband of neglecting his duties and said he rarely provided enough money or food

“The fact of the matter is, he left because of my eyes. His family members told him that they didn’t like our eyes and he started behaving the way he did; he stopped sleeping at home, and we had no food, nothing,” she said.

Risikat claims that her marriage took a downward spiral once they had children. She said after leaving, her husband did not reach out or inquire about his children’s whereabouts.

The story erupted on social media with comments aimed at getting Abdul together over his treatment.

“He obviously needs an excuse to neglect his responsibilities. Unfortunately, the same man will wake up at age 60 and start telling the world how his family neglected him and begging to feed or start claiming “I am their father” when they become successful. Shior!,” one critic said.

Abdulwasiu claims he was never abusive to Risikat and worked hard to provide. He said that Risikat struggled with being a supportive wife.

“It was because of her eyes that I fell in love with her and married her. Without much ado, our relationship progressed and it was a good one. We would even wear outfits made of the same fabrics. We have children,” he said in a separate interview with Punch.

“For her to now turn around and tarnish my name everywhere… well, I accept it as the will of God. I couldn’t have left her because of her eyes because I loved her as my wife.

Days after the story broke, Risikat and her two daughters received a beautiful makeover from photojournalist Mofe Bamuyiwa.

While some think he may have returned for clout purposes it’s clear the couple has buried their beef and are working on becoming a family unit again.