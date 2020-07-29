Michigan Woman Dies From Gunshot Wound To The Head After Being Dropped At Local Fire Station

A Michigan woman named Clarita Poole, 27, died after she dropped off at a local fire station after she was discovered on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, an unnamed witness who was on her way to the grocery store, came across the young woman lying on the sidewalk on the city’s west side on Monday morning. The witness then drove Poole’s body to a local fire station.

“From there she was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,”a Detroit Police Department spokesperson said in a statement to Fox 2 Detroit. She was pronounced brain dead before she perished.

However, her family is left with trying to piece together what happened. Family members rushed to be by her side but were further traumatized when they were allowed to see her.

“She arrived at the hospital with just her bra, she wasn’t clothed at all, so we don’t know if she was raped,” Sharita Poole, Clarita’s sister ,told Fox 2 Detroit.

“We really didn’t recognize her at first,” she continued.

“She had a gunshot wound in the back of her head. She wasn’t breathing on her own, she was completely on a machine.”

“It was a murder. She was purposely hurt. She was murdered,” Sharita continued.

Police have identified a person of interest, a man that Clarita was casually dating over the last few months. Sharita shared the man in question was problematic for a variety of reasons, but accepted a car from Clarita, which alienated her from the rest of her family.

“It wasn’t much she would tell us because she knew we didn’t like him, we didn’t know her around him,” Sharita said. “We tried to warn her from the very second we heard about this guy.”

She claims the man was very argumentative, and would threaten her, post photos of her on social media and threaten to have her gang-raped.

Sharita is convinced that he is involved in her sister’s death.

“If he personally does not have that gun powder on his hands, he knows who did it and he’s the one who set it up to be done,” she said.

She urged women who may be in similar situations to leave. “Please get out of the situation because it’s not going to end good,” she said. “It never ends good, ever.

“I just want her to know that we’re not going to stop, we’re not going to sleep until we find out who did this to her.”