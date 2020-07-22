Friends grow apart all of the time – and I mean good friends. Friends who were once BFFs, had the friendship bracelets, filled photo albums with pics together, traveled together, went everywhere together – were inseparable. To some degree, it’s understandable that that level of closeness won’t exist forever. People get married. They have children. They have other responsibilities that leave little room for an all-consuming friendship. Even the best of friends can’t have sleepovers every night of their lives, forever. They’re sort of supposed to do that with their, ya know, spouses and things like that. But some friendships become really distant – strained even – due to some interesting life circumstances. Sometimes, more than the usual business of life and family obligations drives friends apart. As you get older, you start to discover what your values and beliefs are around some pretty major things like money, fidelity, and politics…These are things that didn’t impact your friendships when you were young. You didn’t have concerns like that in high school or college. But when you become adults with homes and families and careers, you can find that, you and your friends differ in some pretty fundamental ways. And some friendships won’t survive those differences. Here are common reasons female friends grow apart.

A possessive partner

This is very common: one friend gets involved with a possessive partner, and that partner changes everything. He doesn’t let the woman out of his sights. He doesn’t want her out late. He starts to manipulate her, influencing how she behaves. He pulls her away from her friends, isolating her from her support group, and even turning her against them.