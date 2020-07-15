10 Things To Do Before Acting On Your Urge To Snoop

We’ve all felt tempted to snoop through a partner’s belonging at one point or another, but the decision to snoop could change the trajectory of your relationship forever. Of course, there’s the obvious potential outcome that you learn your partner has been deceiving you in some way. However, there’s also the possibility that your partner sees snooping as a major breach of trust and the relationship is fractured beyond repair. If you’re feeling the urge to snoop, but you’re not sure if you should, here are ten things to do before checking your partner’s phone.

Question your motives

First and foremost, it’s important to consider what your desired outcome is and what it is that you’re looking for. Are you looking for reassurance that your partner is faithful? Are you looking for proof to confirm suspicions you already have? From there, ask yourself if snooping will actually accomplish anything.