“Married At First Sight” Bride Knows Her Surprise Groom, Tells Producers “He Isn’t My Type”

“Married At First Sight,” with the fascinating premise of marrying a stranger is something like must see tv. No matter how many times we’ve watched couples nervously exchange vows and then decide if they want to remain married, the show consistently finds a way to bring drama in new and interesting ways.

The upcoming season in New Orleans hasn’t even aired yet and already the producers have the fans intrigued by drama between one couple who might not exactly be strangers on their wedding day.

There are two Black couples this season, Woody and Amani and Karen and Miles.

And for whatever reason, Karen has an issue with Miles.

According to US Weekly, 30-year-old Karen has been single for five years and so she turned to the show’s experts to set her up with a potential life partner.

They chose 26-year-old Miles.

But, for perhaps the first time in the show’s history, Karen learned the identity of her soon-to-be groom before the wedding day. And she already knows him.

And judging by her reaction to his name and the conversation she shared with producers, she’s not a fan. Through tears, she tells producers that Miles “isn’t her type.”

When the producers ask her if she can go through with the marriage, her sobs grow louder and she says, “I don’t know.”

Take a look at a clip from this upcoming season below.

Season 11 of “Married At First Sight” airs on Wednesday, July 15 at 8/7c.