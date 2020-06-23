“I Have A Black Husband!”: We Don’t Care Karen, You’re Still Being Racist With Those White Tears

It feels like every month there’s an influx of these ridiculous racist situations where a white woman flails while she’s being rightfully pressed about her passive aggressive, or aggressive, racist antics.

This brings us to Seattle, Washington, where a Black Postmates driver claims he was cut off and called the n-word by a white woman who used her car as a weapon after he merged into the roadway.

Karlos Dillard documented the latter part of the encounter where he followed the woman to her apartment building after the incident occurred on Monday afternoon.

“Karen, you are not going to sit there and flip me off,” he says after he exits his car.

Immediately, the woman, who later identifies as “Leah” begins screaming “I have a Black husband!” while trying to grab his phone. Dillard unfortunately is forced to buoy between anger and concern after multiple people begin to intervene after she throws a full tantrum in the building’s driveway. “You are totally calling me something that I am not,” and “You’re going to ruin my life and you don’t even know me!” she can be heard screaming.

When Dillard attempts to film her license plate she crouches down to hide her tags while she continues screaming.

He repeatedly explains to multiple people who are trying to intervene that he is not harming her, he is just asking her questions. “Karen, are you ok?” he asks at one point.

“This is not fair for me because now she’s playing the victim when she victimized me,” he says. However, two voices can be heard corroborating Dillard’s point of view, while he ultimately decides to walk away.

The situation is especially triggering for Dillard, who has shared multiple encounters of being profiled by the police. On his Instagram account he shared a police encounter from two years ago where cops broke into his apartment after a neighbor called accusing him of having loud sex. He also shared a Twitter video where an Asian woman forced him to share his ID during a Postmate delivery because she was suspicious. A day later he retweeted that he was called the n-word by a local restaurant after he

As Dillard sits in the car across the street, he surveys people trying to comfort her and explains his frustration, watching his aggressor evade responsibility because of her tears.

The woman eventually comes over, still hysterical explaining that “her heart is all about the movement,” but her reaction was based off of her feeling “scared.”

“I’m a Black gay man and I live my life going through this everyday, and you flick me off because I have to merge, that’s not fair,” he says to her in response.

“You see a white woman breaking down and you try to come to her side,” a witness said to another white during the encounter.

He eventually leaves after the woman continues begging to speak, when he had offered the floor to her multiple times.

A lesson learned to this “Leah” woman that she may have written a check she can’t cash, especially once Twitter starts their investigative work. Marrying a Black person, or even being in relationship with them sexually or intimately does not absolve you from racism. Using your privilege as a white woman to have a full meltdown after you’ve hurled a racial slur is abhorrent.

In the midst of it all, he is also promoting merchandise in order to profit and make light of this offense.

Get your coin young Black man. Get your coin.