‘Dark Girls 2’ To Explore How Black Women Can Begin To Heal From Colorism

In a follow-up to the 2011 documentary Dark Girls, acclaimed filmmaker D. Channsin Berry takes the conversation of colorism and its impact on Black women a step further with Dark Girls 2. While it’s painfully obvious that colorism continues to plague the Black community, Berry sought to explore how dark-skinned women can begin to heal from the trauma caused by this prejudice.

“The first Dark Girls basically presented an issue that people didn’t want to talk about— to people of color and to the rest of the world— that there was an issue with colorism around the world and here in the United States,” Berry shared during a press event for the film. “But in going through the filming process and talking to different women around the country, I found out that the missing piece from this was, ‘What does healing look like for these women? What could it look like for these women?’ For part two, I wanted to talk about the healing.”

After interviewing over one hundred women, Dark Girls 2 took Berry three years to bring to fruition. Throughout the process, he’s come to realize that when it comes to the role that Black men can play in the healing process, one of the best things men can do is to be a listening ear.

“We have to remove a few things from our hearts and our minds,” said Berry. “We have to be able to listen to women. Period. We have to try to somewhat understand their travels. We men always try to fix things. We’re fixers. But sometimes you can’t fix what’s going on with a woman. Sometimes you just have to sit and listen. That’s all you can do, shut up. Sometimes they don’t need to hear from you. Just listen.”

Dark Girls 2 will premiere on OWN tonight at 10/9c.