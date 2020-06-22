Bubba Wallace’s Mom Says He Was Called The N-Word By Fellow NASCAR Drivers Prior To Noose Incident

Bubba Wallace, 26, one of the only Black premiere NASCAR drivers, was recently subjugated to an abhorrent act of racism after a noose was discovered in the garage stall for his team over the weekend.

Wallace responded to the traumatic event that he would not be deterred, tweeting, “As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me. I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”

Wallace’s mother Desiree phoned in to SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show” on Monday where she defended her son against the many attacks he’s suffered as a NASCAR driver.

“This is not his first incident,” Desiree Wallace said. “If he gets into it with another driver they’re quick to bring out the n-word.”

“There were video cameras but there were not cameras where the noose was hung. See, everybody thinks there are cameras around there, they know who’s done it. Unfortunately it’s not that simple” she

“It is an insider as far as NASCAR,” she later added. I’m just praying that it’s not one of his team members…”

And while everyone’s unwavering support has been uplifting, she said that her son is a business owner and the only way for him to financially survive is if supporters endorse his business.

“Wouldn’t it be nice to have sponsorships on his car? Black enterprise businesses, black owned businesses,” she said. “I mean any and everybody…my thing is: put your money where your mouth is. You know, sometimes people don’t realize, but Bubba doesn’t have a full season because lack of sponsorship dollars. So, now that this has come out, people, get behind him and support him with your pockets. We love the prayers, we appreciate the prayers, but we need money to back Bubba Wallace on his car. So he can compete and be up front and be a winner.”

According to CNN, the Department of Justice has launched an investigation into the incident, which transpired after NASCAR banned the Confederate Flag from all races in the wake of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police. NASCAR told CNN the area the noose was located was restricted to “essential personnel, NASCAR officials, security and health and safety personnel.”

“We are angry and outraged, and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act,” NASCAR’s statement read. “We have launched an immediate investigation, and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace has also remained vocal about supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and spoke in favor NASCAR’s decision to do away with harmful, racist imagery.