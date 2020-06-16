Here’s Everything We Know About The Disappearance Of Sierra Coombs And Breyah Pruden, Two Black Missing Women In The Tri-State Area

Two Black women in the Tri-state area have gone missing, prompting fear and anxiety in the hearts of those who understand the inequities which led to the disappearance and death of Oluwatoyin Salau, 19.

Salau went missing after tweeting about her sexual assault in early June, when authorities discovered her body this past weekend.

Family close friends of Sierra Coombs, 26, and Breyah Pruden, 24, used social media to raise awareness in an attempt to bring them back home safe and sound. As we know Black women are routinely ignored in terms of news coverage when it comes to missing cases. There are undoubtedly thousands of other Black women whose names have not yet made it to social media, but Coombs and Pruden’s have gained much traction.

Coombs was last seen on June 5 when she left her home located in the East New York neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Coombs aunt, Camille Reffel, told Bronx News 12 that her condition is delicate. Coombs was last seen leaving her home around 9 a.m. without shoes or her glasses.

“Her dad was at home with her and he just heard the door open and close and when he looked outside he didn’t see her. So, she might have just run,” she continued.

Coombs is a counselor at a group home and is 5′ 11′ tall and 140 pounds. While her disappearance poster shows her sporting her with glasses and a ponytail, her hair was recently cut.

“If someone sees her and called her by her name she might not respond to her name because she gets disoriented, and if they see her follow her and dial 911 and have the police or an ambulance come and meet them, because if they approach her she might take up running, she might think she’s in harm’s way,” says Reffell.

Coombs went missing in 2017 but was eventually located. Without many answers, Coombs’ family is trying to remain positive.

“We just want her back. We just need to know that she’s safe,” says Reffell.

The second case pertaining to the disappearance of Breyah Pruden is also disturbing. ToraShae, a woman who identified as her sister on Twitter, tweeted images of Pruden asking for help on Monday. Pruden was last seen on June 10 in Newark’s Ironbound area around 11:30 p.m., the Essex Daily Voice reports.

She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a blouse, and carried a Tumi suitcase. She is 5′ 6″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Breyah works as a flight attendant for United Airlines and was stationed in Newark, but is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina native. Her family still resides in the area.

Others who tweeted about Pruden offered conflicting reports that she was located, but Tora Shae confirmed that the family has yet to be contacted.

Anyone with information leading to their discovery are urged to reach out Black & Missing Foundation and/or the additional resources listed below.

Anyone with information on Coombs whereabouts are urged to call her family at 631-392-8440.

Anyone with information of Pruden’s whereabouts are urged to call Newark police at 973-733-6000.