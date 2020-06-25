Things That May Make You Regret Moving In With A Partner

Moving in with a partner is a huge step in a relationship. While it can definitely suggest that a relationship has become serious and is moving towards something more long-term, living with a partner can also come with a downside. Here are a few of the downsides of living with a partner.

Mismatched levels of neatness

One of the greatest downsides to living with a partner is when the perceptions of tidiness are dramatically different. While one partner may feel comfortable with a little bit of messiness and disorder, a neater person may take issue with this, which can become a major source of conflict.