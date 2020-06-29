5 Premium Athleisure Brands That Make Getting Fit Feel Better

It’s often said that if you look good, you feel good, and that saying holds true when it comes to choosing fitness wear. Looking good during your walk, run, yoga class, weight-lifting session, and other workout activities can be a powerful motivator. When you feel beautiful and strong, it can help you mentally push through a tough workout, especially if you’re trying to overcome a plateau. Athletic fashion that’s well-made, good-fitting, and available in flattering colors and styles can even improve posture and help you move properly. Here are five brands that offer a good fit, premium fabrics, and cool designs that stand out.

Feel Good, Do Good

We all have a different comfort level with our body and K-DEER honors that by offering tops, leggings, and sports bras with multiple cut and coverage choices for women wearing sizes extra-small to 4XL. Choose ankle- or capri-length pants or workout skirts of varying lengths. Tanks, shirts, turtlenecks, and even cardigans made with K-DEER’s MicroFlex nylon and spandex fabric have a luxurious drape and easy flow for a full range of motion that keeps moisture at bay no matter how intense your activity. K-DEER workout gear is available in bold prints, colors, and patterns. A portion of the proceeds from online sales of the Signature Stripes collection’s color pop, ombre, and multicolor patterns go to charitable causes like health and wellness, animal welfare, and environmental aid.

Go the Extra Mile in Full-Length Leggings

Choose one of Body Complete RX’s 2-piece tops and leggings sets for athletic wear that works as hard as you do. Their collection’s size-inclusive selection is made from a 4-way stretch poly-spandex blend that wicks away moisture to keep you cool during a walk, run, or strenuous yoga session. Pick feminine prints or neutrals like gray and black; either way, the wide shoulder straps on the medium- and high-scoop neck tops and waistbands keep garments in place and prevent rolling during your workout.

Take It From the Top

Care for your hair as well as you care for your body with hats lined in the softest silks and satins to protect hairstyles. Grace Eleyae’s baseball caps are great for keeping your hair well-cared for during exercise by minimizing sun damage, drying, and breakage while also keeping the sun out of your eyes. These classic-looking baseball caps have stitched visors, panel construction, eyelets, and adjustable back straps with room to accommodate a large ponytail comfortably. The monochromatic satin lining fully covers the inside of the cap and stretches for a custom fit, and they’re machine washable for easy care.

Support for the Long Haul

SHEFIT’s innovative and size-inclusive sports bra design includes a stay-put zipper and wide, adjustable criss-cross back straps that ensure a perfect fit. Broad shoulder straps prevent the fabric from rolling up or digging into your skin. Take your pick among SHEFIT’s two styles, the Flex and the Impact for medium and strong support. Pair it with Boss Leggings for a complete look; leggings have a high waist that doesn’t move even when doing squats. The nylon and spandex 4-way stretch material shapes, too. SHEFIT sportswear comes in neutrals like black as well as bold colors like purple and softer shades such as light pink.

Luxury Lifestyle and Activewear

Enavantactive uses high-tech nylon ENAVANCE fabric with 4-way stretch, compression, and shaping for a luxurious feel and style. Bold designs paired with complementary solids make for 2-piece sets that are striking to look at and comfortable to wear. Enjoy feminine touches like ruching, piping, and velvet. High-waisted shorts and leggings feature pockets and pair with tanks, halters, front criss-cross tops, and more. Enavantactive’s fitness clothing blocks UV rays while resisting odor; flat seams ensure your comfort throughout all ranges of motion when running, walking, lifting, stretching, and bending.

Exercise is hard enough without worrying about what you look like. Enhance your self-care routine by dressing in gorgeous fitness tops and leggings that you’ll want to be seen in. No matter your preferred athletic activity, when you look this good while exercising, you’ll feel motivated to push yourself a little further for a new personal best.