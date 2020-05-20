The Most Hilariously Accurate Impressions From The #ToniBraxtonChallenge

Yesterday, legendary producer Babyface announced that his “Waiting to Exhale” soundtrack special would take place this upcoming Sunday, May 24.

After he shared the good news, he gave a tutorial on how to sing like Toni Braxton. He did so by holding water in his mouth to get that not-so-clear sound she is known for making.

Afterward, Tamar Braxton, Toni’s younger sister, joined in on the fun. Being that she grew up around her sister, she was able to mimic her tone and bass perfectly. She told us that the trick was cutting off the words before the end of a sentence.

With those two as guides, the Toni Braxton challenge was born.

Check out some of the hilarious impersonations on the following pages.