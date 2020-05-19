Babyface Announces New Date For The Waiting To Exhale Soundtrack Special + Makes Fun Of Toni Braxton’s Singing Voice

After the success of his Verzuz Battle against super producer Teddy Riley, Babyface decided that he was going to give the ladies an additional treat by going through all the songs on the classic Waiting To Exhale soundtrack. For those who don’t know, Babyface is responsible for writing and producing all of the original songs on the project.

The special was supposed to take place on Mother’s Day. But then legendary music executive Andre Harrell passed away and Babyface decided to postpone the special in order to grieve his friend.

And now, a couple of weeks later, Babyface is back with a new date for us: Sunday, May 24th at 8pm EST/5 pm PST.

If you watched Babyface up against Teddy Riley, you know that in addition to songwriting and producing, he’s also mastered the art of sly shade.

So during this very important announcement, he took time to give us tutorial on how to write a song for Toni Braxton’s signature tone.

I won’t ruin the surprise, check it out in the video below.