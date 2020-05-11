The Shady Bunch: Porsha Dragged Eva To Hell And 9 Other Messy Moments From The RHOA Reunion Part I

Part I of the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 reunion aired on Mother’s Day, and it was evident who was running thing — Porsha Williams. While all of of the women came for one another, Porsha, whose cup stayed full, kept her reads and comebacks ready for any and everyone who came at her the wrong way, especially Eva Marcille.

Overall, the reunion was quite entertaining. If you wondered whether or not the women could still go toe-to-toe with one another in a virtual setting, they proved they could. In fact, we would say that not being right in front of each other physically emboldened the ladies even more to speak up. Check out the top 10 messy moments from Part I of the reunion, in no particular order, and let us know who you think made off with whose wig.

Porsha Vs. Eva (and Her Breasts) Part I

Porsha spent much of the reunion cursing out Eva Marcille. She started early when Eva jumped in a back and forth between NeNe Leaves and Kenya Moore. When Eva tried to come for NeNe’s finances because she felt everyone was so invested in hers, Porsha told her to stick to talking about serving face, mocking the model’s facial expressions. When that turned into a back and forth between Eva and Porsha, with Eva calling Porsha an “aged hen,” Porsha shot back, “Them titties is aged hens. They’re social distancing…”

Jaws collectively dropped.