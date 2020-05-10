Singer Betty Wright Dies At 66

This has been a sad weekend for R&B. Betty Wright, known for her hits “Clean Up Woman” and “No Pain, No Gain” has passed away. Ms. Wright was 66-years-old.

Her niece confirmed her loss via Twitter.

“I just lost my aunt this morning…and now my mood has changed…sleep in peace aunty Betty Wright. Fly high angel,” she tweeted.

The cause of death was not revealed, but fellow R&B veteran Chaka Khan had called for prayers for Wright last weekend on social media.

Calling all my #PrayWarriors. My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prayers,” Khan tweeted. “Que Sera, Sera | Whatever Will Be, Will Be” In Jesus Name We Pray for Sister Betty, All My Love Chaka.”

Betty Wright got her start in the music business at the tender age of 15 when she released her first album, My First Time Around and her single “Girls Can’t Do What the Guys Do.” Before branching off into R&B, the Miami, FL native was singing with her family gospel group Echoes of Joy.

When she was 18, her career skyrocketed after the release of her 1971 hit “Clean Up Woman” from her album I Love The Way You Love. In 1974, she won a Best Song Grammy for her song “Where Is The Love?” Her other hits include “Tonight Is The Night,” “Shoorah Shoorah” and “No Pain, No Gain” and “Mother Wit.”

After releasing “No Pain” in 1988, Wright quietly exited the charts but she remained a relevant force in music. She was an active member of the Recording Academy and was an avid songwriter. She had written songs for Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez. She had received more Grammy nominations for her work with British singer Joss Stone as well. Wright re-emerged in 2016 when she was featured of DJ Khaled’s hit “Holy Key.” Just last month, Wright was featured on an episode of TV One’s Unsung.

Wright had five children and was preceded in death by her son 21-year-old Patrick who was shot and killed in 2005.

The sad news of her death comes just a day after the death of Rock N’ Roll pioneer Little Richard.

Our condolences go out to the Wright family.