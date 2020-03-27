Did You Know Twinkie Clark Sold Her Publishing…For A Car

For a while now, we’ve been awaiting the release of Lifetime’s biopic on legendary gospel group The Clark Sisters. And after some uncertainty about release dates etc, we finally have a title, an air date, and even clips from the movie.

In one such clip, we watch as Twinkie Clark, whose real name is Elbernita, made a grave mistake in terms of her career.

For those who don’t know, Twinkie was the mastermind and leader behind the illustrious gospel group. In addition to singing and playing the organ, she wrote and composed the group’s hit songs, including “You Brought the Sunshine,” “Jesus is a Love Song”, “Expect Your Miracle” and “Is My Living In Vain.”

Her influence in gospel music has been so profound that she has dubbed the Mother of Contemporary Gospel.

And despite leaving an indelible mark on the music industry as a whole, there was a time when Twinkie didn’t understand the full breadth and depth of her gift. Because early in her career with her sisters, she sold her catalog…for a car.

As we reported earlier, the biopic recounts the story of the highest selling female gospel group in history and of their trailblazing mother, Mattie Moss Clark (Aunjanue Ellis). Credited with bringing Gospel music to the mainstream, the five Clark sisters (Christina Bell as “Twinkie,” Kierra Sheard as “Karen,” Sheléa Frazier as “Dorinda,” Raven Goodwin as “Denise,” Angela Birchett as “Jacky”) overcame humble beginnings in Detroit, enduring abuse, loss, rejection, betrayal, and sibling rivalries to achieve international fame as icons of the Gospel music industry.

“The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel” premieres Saturday, April 11th at 8/7c on Lifetime.