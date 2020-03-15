Here’s Five Irrational Thoughts That Hinder Your Self-Growth

We often experience irrational thoughts everyday; however, people with mental health issues experience them more often and intensely. Irrational thoughts are not based in logic and are not supported by facts. Not only are they not true but they keep you wallowing in your own depression, shame and anxiety. These thoughts cause you to magnify the negative and convince yourself that your future is doomed. As a psychotherapist, I spend a lot of time with my clients helping them challenge these faulty thoughts and helping them understand that this type of thinking reinforces the symptoms that we are trying to alleviate. There are many but here are five top irrational thoughts that hold us back.