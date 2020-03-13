Conservatives Should Worry About Trump & His Mishandling Of The Coronavirus Instead Of Andrew Gillum

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum faced questions and accusations after a multiple report concluded that he was found intoxicated in a Miami Beach hotel room with a man who had suffered “a possible drug overdose,” according to USA Today.

According to police reports, Gillum was unable to cooperate with during questioning because he was inebriated. Officers reported uncovering white baggies in the room containing suspected crystal meth.

Former FL Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum was in a Miami Beach hotel room last night where a man had "a possible drug overdose," according to a police report. The report doesnt say Gillum possessed or used illegal drugs. Here's what we know re: the report 1/x pic.twitter.com/wuCdm91gxp — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 13, 2020

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends,” Gillum, 40, said in an apology released Friday afternoon.

“While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he added. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

But on social media the pile-on exploded, with many conservative voices lashing out at Gillum and accusing him of a drug addiction and other harrowing allegations with outlandish homophobia, without the presence of proof.

Candace Owens, a supporter of Trump who has undoubtedly been used by her constituents as a prop, credits herself with breaking the news on social media.

Thanks, @USATODAY for crediting me for breaking this story.

Extraordinary that a @CNN contributor & Democrat politician was in a drug-fueled party w/ naked men.

Gillum’s “friend” has since privatized his Instagram. It‘s littered w/ pics of him in a thonghttps://t.co/HWInTVS39D — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

Everyone should respect @AndrewGillum’s privacy as he explains why he was one of three men in a hotel room w 3 bags of meth, too impaired to talk to first responders. I know what you’re all thinking – this is not very COVID-19 hygienic. #GillumSurge https://t.co/HVjBDNRlZA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020

CNN's Contributor, Andrew Gillum…..What? ……..Wonder will CNN report on it?………Wow — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) March 13, 2020

when they told Andrew Gillum to rock the vote they should have been clearer — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 13, 2020

Andrew Gillum announces his run for mayor of Washington DC — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) March 13, 2020

But many questioned this focus on Gillum and the oncoming scandal when a worldwide health pandemic is happening right underneath our deeply unprepared leadership. Gillum is also married with three children, which many pointed out was clearly an afterthought in these hot takes and analysis of his critics.

Andrew Gillum deserves the presumption of innocence. His family deserves for everyone to respect their privacy. — Ben Jealous (@BenJealous) March 13, 2020

Let me see if I understand this correctly: conservative commentators are on here this morning attacking Andrew Gillum, who is not in office, over an alleged incident but NOT attacking Trump for intentionally enabling one of the worst catastrophes in modern U.S. history. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 13, 2020

Andrew Gillum has the presumption of innocence and due process. I, for one, will not participate in a trial by social media run by hucksters and vulture journalists with no integrity. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 13, 2020

Gillum is the newest target for conservatives to tear apart. e also regularly contributes to CNN as a political analyst on-air. After losing Florida’s 2018 gubernatorial race on the Democratic ticket to Gov.Ron DeSantis. Prior to his run he was heralded as a fresh voice in politics as the mayor of Tallahassee, Florida. After the 2018 election, Gillum continued to rise as a moderate, liberal, voice advocating for voting rights and the destruction of systemic racism. Two of the biggest items that rile conservatives to their core.

While the press has every right to publish articles pertaining to what transpired, it does not give people like Candace Owens the right to make accusations that are unfounded or confirmed in the matter.

The situation in Miami is by no means on the same level of concern as the coronavirus which continues to see a spike in numbers while Trump offers no clear plan or solution to quell the fears of those who will be the most affected, underserved communities. It shows another way in which the media can be used to sway public opinion and turn attention away from issues that deserve our focus.