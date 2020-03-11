Looking For People To Perform Their Grief And 9 Other Things Not To Do When Someone Is Mourning

When a friend or loved one is mourning a loss, choosing the right words can be difficult. While we generally mean well, some of the common ways in which we respond to and interact with people in mourning only serve to anger them and add to their grief. In most cases, the grieving person may not tell you about how your words or actions have affected them. They may not even remember exactly what you said, but they will remember how you made them feel. This can often result in irreparable damage within the relationship. Here are ten things you should avoid doing when someone is grieving.

Expect them to perform their grief

Unfortunately, one person’s tragedy often serves as another’s entertainment. While it can be tempting to stalk a person’s social media accounts or watch them closely to see how they’re responding to the death of a loved one, remember that the person is genuinely hurting, regardless of how they’re handling it outwardly. Additionally, they can usually tell who is looking for a show.