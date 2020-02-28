UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Gave Us The “Homecoming” We Needed To Close Out Black History Month

Behold, a moment.

UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday and gave us an iconic performance that should have awarded her a score of 10’s across the board, (more on that later). The UCLA Bruins gymnastics team took on the University of Utah in a televised match that is scheduled to air in full on Saturday.

Dennis’ floor performance evoked our Queen Beyoncé in a full-on “Homecoming” mood complete with the sounds of a live marching band.

A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley. Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK — UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020

Dennis begins the routine with a series of death-defying tumbles and flips to “Lose My Breath” before she goes into complete “Crazy In Love” mode while the crowd and her teammates cheer on in the background.

What makes the performance top-notch is when she adjusts with extra flavor and seasoning with some of the most popular dances of the last few years including the “Cat Daddy” and the “Whoa.”

She even gives the men of Alpha Phi Alpha a little salute towards the end while running through “Ego” before applying her signature crown to the tune of “7/11.”

However, while everyone was mystified by her electric performance, Dennis received a 9.975 for her floor routine, along with her fellow teammates Gracie Kramer and Kyla Ross, according to ESPN. Their teammate Grace Glenn made history as the first NCAA gymnast to score a perfect 10 as the leadoff.

On social media Nia thanked everyone for their support and for making the moment go viral.

I am overwhelmed with happiness and joy, thank you everyone for such positive messages, it means the world to me to have your support. this is so surreal i can’t even believe it! much love always.. -xx nations 💕 — Nianation🔑 (@DennisNia) February 28, 2020

Happy Black History Month and welcome Women’s History Month!