10 Things Insecure People Do On Social Media

When connecting with a friend or acquaintance on social media, you learn a lot about them. Some of what you learn are things that they intend to share. Other times, you’re exposed to shortcomings and insecurities they unknowingly communicate through the things that they post and the way in which they choose to use social media. We all have moments of insecurity, unfortunately, instead of dealing with those issues, some use social networking platforms as a crutch to make themselves feel better. Continue reading for ten things insecure people do on social media.

Overshare

One sure way to recognize an insecure person on social media is that they overshare. They go to painstaking measures to share details that no one would have ever asked for. More often than not, it’s because they feel that they have something to prove.