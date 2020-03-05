Old Couple Moments Young Committed Couples Have

My boyfriend and I laugh all the time saying, “We’re old.” I think there’s something about being with the same person for a long time, and allowing yourself to just get really comfortable with yourself—your flaws, your shortcomings, your pet peeves, and your very particular behaviors—that ages you, internally. It’s not really a good or bad thing, it just is what it is. Think of some of the elderly people you love in your life. You would probably describe them as opinionated. Care-free. Maybe a little judgy. Getting older has a way of making you just care less about what people think of you, and what comes out of your mouth. Being in a long-term relationship does the same thing.

You can fall into your little rhythms and routines, and now that you’ve found somebody who loves you even when you act a little weird, those funny habits will come out in full force. When you find yourself in a good, long-term relationship, you suddenly get to bow out of all of the social engagements you were a part of when you were single. Even though you should still stay social, you get to stay in a bit more. So your social skills can get a little rough around the edges. Your partner certainly doesn’t care if you spend the whole day with a shower cap on and a bag of chips almost attached to your body. He doesn’t care if you’re a little catty when you talk about other people. And since you’re spending most of your time with him, you just get real comfortable with these habits.

I can’t help but love the old couple moments my partner and I have. It’s a peek into our future, and the future looks fun—hilarious and sometimes dysfunctional—but fun. Here are old couple moments, young committed couples experience.

Talking parallel

You’ll just be driving along in the car, and your partner will be ranting about something. He’s talking about how rude it was that his friend ate three servings of food at the dinner party and brought no gift. You’re in your seat, talking about the architecture in the city. It sounds a bit like this “I mean, how much food does he need!?” “A lot of very Spanish-inspired houses,” “And he doesn’t need it. He’s put on weight.” “I could see us in like a desert- style home one day.” “I think about those things when I’m a dinner guest.”