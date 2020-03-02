Girl Code For Grown Women

Girl code is often defined as an unspoken set of rules or ethics between friends. The rules can range from not flirting with your best friend’s boyfriend to never letting a friend go to a public restroom alone. However, once you’ve reached a certain age, you realize that following girl code is simply having respect and compassion for your fellow woman — whether you know her personally or not. As you get older, the number of rules decrease significantly, but the weight of each commandment goes up. Here are ten girl code rules for grownups.

If y’all arrived together, y’all are leaving together

There are very few circumstances in which it’s okay to ride to a function with your homegirl and leave without her — especially if she’s had a few drinks. Even if she tells you that she’s okay, gently insist that she leave with you.