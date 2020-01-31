January 2020 Had To Be The Longest Month In The History Of Months

It’s the last day of the month and my framily. Let’s hug it out because we’ve been through a lot.

Each year begins with bright hope and optimism to leave the ills of the year prior behind to start anew. But for some reason, it has been difficult to launch. The universe conspired to present us with some challenging news stories this month, many which gutted us, angered us and forced us to reckon with a sober reality. While some invigorated the fight for justice, while others gave us the laugh we so desperately needed.

Here’s a roundup of all the stories over the last few weeks, finally brining us to the end of January 2020.

Trump’s Senate Impeachment Trial

The months long saga of Donald Trump’s impeachment is near the last phase as the Senate takes up a crucial vote on whether or not witnesses will be called to testify. However, many expect GOP senators to align together to prohibit the use of witnesses. Prior to the vote Trump’s legal team and the multiple House managers will have two hours each to argue their position to the Senate. Currently there three options ahead, depending on how the Senate votes in regards to allowing witnesses. If the Senate blocks witnesses, they will undoubtedly move directly to acquit Trump which could happen as early as Friday evening or Saturday morning. The second option is if the vote to allow witnesses ends in a deadlock tie, Justice John Roberts will have to make the deciding vote. Or lastly, the vote could pass to allow witnesses to testify.

Award Shows Continue To Snub Black Artists

From the announcement of the Golden Globes to the Oscars, Black Hollywood was severely undercut during awards season 2020. Over the last five years beginning with #OscarsSoWhite Black people and communities of color have continuously voiced the need for awards shows to pool a more diverse voting block in order to recognize the contributions of Black artists. And while there are persons of color at the highest level of all of the acting and television academies, it’s still business as usual. Black artists should continue to make compelling, thought-provoking and provocative, the difference is to discontinue the allegiance to these Hollywood institutions who obviously remained committed to not seeing us.

The Fight For Our Good Sis Gabrielle Union

Whew! When we learned that Gabrielle Union’s contract was not renewed for the next season of America’s Got Talent, our eyebrows immediately raised. After she announced that talks with producers at NBC’s America’s Got Talent went smooth during an internal investigation, AGT host Terry Crews decided it was well worth it to instead distance himself from Union’s experience, where she experienced racism, misogyny and a toxic work environment. But instead Terry continued to push that he did not share that observation, and doubled down by saying that he only owed his loyalty to his wife. Union was supported by Black women on social media who called Crews out for his decision to withdraw support for a Black woman, one whom had stood by him during his sexual assault admission.

Russell Simmons’ Documentary Controversy

The documentary on Russell Simmons’ alleged sexual misconduct premiered at Sundance last week in a sea of controversy over Oprah’s decision to withdraw her involvement, simultaneously, taking Apple’s participation with her. Many of the women in the documentary have spoken out regarding their disappointment in the media mogul’s decision to distance herself.

Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death

On Sunday, Kobe Bryant was killed in a tragic helicopter crash which included eight other victims, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, and friends, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester along with the pilot Ara Zobayan. Bryant’s legacy and life was marked over the last 24 years as he entered into his rookie season for the Los Angeles Lakers, a team he remained tied to over his decades long career. While the world awaits the opportunity to say goodbye to one of the greatest basketball players to ever pick up a basketball, many have shared loving and heartwarming tributes of the complicated man we know to be Kobe Bryant.

Popeyes Really Tried Beyonce & Ivy Park

Popeyes thought it would be cute to release a fashion line in the likeness of Beyonce Knowles Carter’s recent Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas. While we gave it a side eye, it also provided the comic relief we needed in a particularly hard week. The hashtag #PopeyesPark had us in tears laughing. We’ll have to see who rocks their Popeyes lewks the best.

Dylann Roof Appeals 2015 Charleston Church Massacre Verdict

Dylann Roof, the murderer and avowed white supremacist who fatally shot nine people at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, filed an appeal to reverse his 2017 conviction. Roof’s lawyers argued that he was not within his right mind to argue his case during the trial. Roof reportedly thought a race war would break out after his arrest, allowing him to be freed from prison. The shooting continues to leave a proverbial stain on America’s history and the targeting of Black churches, houses of worship which provide comfort and fellowship in our darkest hours.