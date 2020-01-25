Chance The Rapper Will Be Bringing ‘Punk’d’ Back

Chance the Rapper is now Chance the Jokester as he will be reviving MTV’s prank series Punk’d. He will be taking over the role previously held by Ashton Kutcher and pranking some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises,” the Chitown native said in a statement. “I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi.”

Instead of returning to MTV, the series will be headed to a mobile platform called Quibi. There won’t be 30- minute episodes either. Each episode will be 10 minutes or less. The season is made of 20 episodes. The “Cocoa Butter Kisses” rapper will also be serving as executive producer for the series alongside co-producer Jason Goldberg. Quibi will be launching in April but Punk’d does not have a premiere date yet. MTV Studios will produce the series.

Among Chance’s first victims is Houston hottie Megan Thee Stallion. In a sneak peek of her prank, Chance finds it hilarious when the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper is terrified when a gorilla gets out of its cage while she’s in her vehicle.

Chance has been remaining busy outside of the booth. He was also a judge on the Netflix competition series Rhythm + Flowwith Cardi B and T.I.

Punk’d was a hit show on MTV from 2002 to 2007 pranking celebrities like Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliott, Kanye West, Ashanti and many more. It was later revived from 2012 to 2015 with Kutcher at the helmet once again.

Take a look at the sneak peek of Megan the Stallion’s prank below.