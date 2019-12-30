She Tried It! Dessange Paris Oleo Miracle Replenishing Oil Is Everything Your Wash Day Is Missing

Finding the perfect deep conditioner that meets all of your hair’s needs feels virtually impossible at times. If the product leaves your hair feeling hydrated, it’s not supplying your hair with enough protein to withstand the elements. If it fortifies your hair with protein, it doesn’t offer enough slip. More often than not, even the best deep conditioners leave something to be desired. For this reason, many of us have resorted to mixing multiple products together to strike the perfect balance, myself included.

Several years ago, a product called DESSANGE Paris Oleo Miracle Replenishing Oil Leave-In Treatment made its way into our editorial room and me being the product junkie that I was at the time, I took it home and added it to my overcrowded bathroom cabinet. It didn’t take long for me to get curious and test it out. I was thoroughly impressed and it has been a part of my wash day routine every since.

DESSANGE Paris Oleo Miracle Replenishing Oil Leave-In Treatment is part of the larger Oleo Miracle Replenishing System, which also includes a shampoo and conditioner. It was designed to revitalize and detangle damaged and overprocessed hair and is infused with argan, camellia, and pracaxi oils.

Although the replenishing oil is designed as a leave-in treatment, I notice the best results when I mix it with my deep conditioner. I typically blow my hair out and straighten it after a wash and adding too many products after washing it weighs my hair down and leaves my blow out looking stiff.

When using DESSANGE on wash day, I typically add some moisturizing deep conditioner to a mixing bowl along with a few drops of the replenishing oil. Then, I place it into the microwave for approximately thirty seconds and apply it to my hair and put on a conditioning cap, which I wear around the house for a couple of hours.

When I finally remove the cap, my hair is soft, smooth, and easy to detangle, which is why I swear by it. The struggle with so many conditioners is that it has your hair feeling soft and manageable while it’s in but once it’s washed out, your hair feels stripped and rough. Thankfully, I’ve learned to circumvent that issue by adding a few drops of DESSANGE to my deep treatment. I’ve used this product as both a natural and relaxed girl and the outcome has been the same. I am able to achieve a salon-quality blowout and press in the comfort of my own home. My hair is left feeling moisturized and looking glossy without being weighed down by glosses and serums.

DESSANGE Miracle Replenishing Oil is available on Amazon for just under $8.00 and it’s literally worth every cent. You only need to use a little bit at a time so one 3.4-ounce bottle can actually last a couple of years if used sparingly. I’d definitely recommend this replenishing oil to anyone looking to add a little something extra to their wash day routine.