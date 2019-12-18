“Nobody Gives A F*ck About You” Issa Rae Talks The Importance Of Going To Therapy When You Work In Hollywood

Issa Rae recently sat down with Crissle and Kid Fury of The Read on their new television show on Fuse, “The Read On Fuse.” They talked about everything from what’s next for “insecure”, rooting for “everybody” Black and lastly why Issa Rae feels it’s necessary to prioritize therapy particularly when you work in Hollywood.

Kid Fury: Working in entertainment, it’s made me realize you just have to have a therapist. I don’t know how anyone working in the industry could not have a therapist and really still be making it.

Issa Rae: I know y’all get this al the time but you guys having conversations about therapy and mental health really got me thinking about it. Because I don’t consider myself troubled necessarily. But being in this industry, there’s a lot that I don’t say. There’s a lot that I take on. There’s a lot that I sweep under the rug that I think is just normal, that you’re supposed to do.

Specifically as Black women, I watch my mom do it. I watched my grandmother do it. You take it on and that’s life. You don’t want to burden other people with your problems. You guys talk about it all the time and it just made me feel like, ‘Oh, I should go.’ The first time, I made the time to go was last year. I did three little sessions and I f*cked with it. But then I had work to do. But it is important to not necessarily go because you think something’s wrong but you should if you’re in an industry like this. Prioritize it because nobody else will.

That’s what I’ve learned thoughout my journey here. Nobody gives a f*ck about you. You’re just a ticket for the next project. Or you’re a to-do list item for them. They’re not worried about how you’re doing. They don’t care about how you’re doing. They mean well but nobody really cares. So it’s only on you to make sure that you’re good.

You can watch the full interview in the video below.