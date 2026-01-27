Put Some Respect On Her Name — Meet Zinzi Coogler, The Black Woman Behind ‘Sinners’

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty With the recent Golden Globe wins and continued praise for Sinners—from its performances to its cinematography and even its fashion—the spotlight is firmly back on one of the most talked-about films of the season. The Mississippi-set historical vampire musical took home Golden Globe wins—even though some fans think the movie was snubbed in some categories. And when a film starts stacking wins like this, it naturally makes us want to know more about the people who made it possible, especially when the people include Black women. RELATED CONTENT: Screams & Symbolism: Black Horror Scholars Break Down The Cultural Chills of ‘Sinners’

Meet Zinzi Coogler: The Woman Behind 'Sinners' & So Much More While Sinners marks her first official lead producer credit, Zinzi Coogler has been a creative force behind the scenes for years. She has worked closely on films including Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Zinzi was/is that girl—shaping story, character, and emotional depth long before stepping into a credited leadership role. With Sinners, her contributions are now being recognized publicly. Zinzi is getting her flowers. Zinzi's intense presence comes through immediately in her Marie Claire editorial. The industry influencer is photographed in rich, neutral tones that feel both classic and commanding. In one standout look, she wears a belted brown leather trench layered over a matching top, hands tucked into her pockets as she stands confidently in a candlelit room. The silhouette is structured but relaxed. Her hair is worn long in soft, polished waves, paired with warm-toned makeup and gold hoop earrings. In another image, Zinzi wears a crisp white blouse styled with high-waisted black trousers and a camel-toned blazer. The look is clean, elevated, and boss-like.