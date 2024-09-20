Burger King Reveals 3 New Limited-Time Whoppers Created By Fans In Million Dollar Contest

Burger King is gearing up to announce the final contestants in their Million Dollar Whopper contest, where fans were challenged to create their dream Whopper sandwich for a chance to win a whopping $1 million prize.

According to a press release, starting this fall, customers at select Burger King locations nationwide can try out innovative new burger creations from three fans across the country. Contestants submitted their “Whopper Ideas,” each featuring three to eight delicious toppings. Burger King evaluated the submissions based on feasibility, popularity, and creativity, ultimately selecting three standout entries. Burger King fans will get to select the final winner at the end of the delicious contest.

Here are the new Whopper creations.

Dedicated customers will get to try the innovative Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper created by Fabian from California. The tasty burger includes a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese, all served on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Calvin, another runner up from California, is responsible for the Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, a ¼ lb. flame-grilled Whopper, layered with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onions, jalapeños, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, and American cheese, complete with a sesame bun.

Lastly, Kelsie from Nebraska was chosen for her delectable Mexican Street Corn Whopper creation. The tasty burger includes a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest-seasoned tortilla crisps, spicy Mexican queso, and a crunchy sesame bun.

Fans are hyped.

Fans are excited about the final creations submitted for the Million Dollar Whopper contestant including food blogger Markie Devo who thanked Fabian for “being team pickle“ and bringing a creation to all foodies who adore the salty and crunchy treat in an Instagram post shared Sept. 17.

Another fan said they were excited to try the Mexican Street Corn creation while a third foodie hoped to devour all three unique Whoppers.

Since its introduction in 1957, the Whopper has evolved from a signature offering at Burger King into a global cultural icon, celebrated for its flame-grilled flavor and unforgettable jingle. Pat O’Toole, the CMO of Burger King North America, shared in a statement that he was excited to let fans “have it” their way by creating a “next level” version of the beloved Burger King item. “Selecting just three finalists was no easy task, but we’re confident guests will love these creative delicious takes on the iconic Whopper sandwich, and can’t wait for them to be available in restaurants this fall,” he added of the fun Million Dollar Whopper contest.

