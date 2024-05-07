MadameNoire Featured Video

A provocative collection of crotch-stained jeans, designed by Jordanluca, a British-Italian menswear brand, sparks backlash while raking in the dough.

With an extravagant price tag, the “stain stonewash jeans” arrived at Jordanluca’s debut Fall/Winter 2023 Collection show during Milan Fashion Week. Designers Jordan Bowen and Luca Marchetto sought to expand the brand’s universe with edgy garments and other thought-provoking and gender-defying pieces. Amid the internet’s disbelief by the all-sold-out pee-stained denim, others question consumers’ state of mind, and Jordanluca is commanding stages and soaring to new heights.

At a retail price of $610, the lighter version of the pee-stained jeans garnered overwhelming sales and sold out completely, according to multiple outlets. The success is concurrent with the brand’s sales growth of 15% between 2022 and 2023, surpassing $500,000, Vogue Business reported.

Some X (formerly Twitter) users are finding the hilarity of the crotch-stained jeans concept, which looks a lot like urine.

After the stained jeans sold out, other social media users seemingly expressed genuine concerns for the future.

“Society is not too bright,” one commenter wrote.

“[People] are brain dead out here. SMH, go for anything,” another commenter added.

One commenter concocts a potential scenario behind the use of the crotch-stained jeans.

“Just go clubbing and live normal I say cause most youngins out here can’t handle their liquor, the pee stains and vomit shirts come out at midnight every weekend and twice on Mondays,” the user penned.

While the internet dives deeper into confusion, Jordan and Luca intend to contradict the nature of capitalist consumer culture.

Founded in 2018, Jordanluca is claiming its identity with unorthodox designs. These include jeans with horizontal zippers on the crotch, audacious office wear, and shirts with sleeve and head openings on either end.

After the Fall/Winter 2023 Collection show, Jordan spoke to Hypbeast about the brand’s identity as it aims to interpret the “fetishized capitalist state.”

“We’ve been working on three collections: the Lonsdale capsule, the menswear, which we try to improve every season and keep pushing, and the womenswear, which we’ve tried to absorb into the menswear. We’re trying to treat the collection as one thing. Think of the JORDANLUCA universe as one thing. We’re thinking of it as one wardrobe that anyone can access; it doesn’t really matter about gender or men’s and women’s. That doesn’t work like that anymore,” Jordan told the media outlet.

“It’s been really interesting to work in a way that feels bigger. The more that we expanded, the more singular we’ve been and for where we’re going.”