Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her caramel cakes had fans and influencers in a chokehold on social media.
The 42-year-old Houston native posted the cheeky image– along with three other images, to her Instagram account on May 5. Donning grayish taupe leather chaps, a leotard, fabulous faux fur and round lens sunnies, Beyoncé shifted and served face with her signature blonde tresses in the first photo. The second image revealed her trendy almond nails with the American flag painted on them. In the third photo, the “Halo” singer chucked the deuces on one hand and rocked shooter fingers on the other.
The final image was the money shot. Beyoncé removed her faux fur jacket, put on a gray, suede cowboy and struck a pose with her back-baring, body-hugging leotard, the leather chaps and her clappas.
“Going to tell my grandkids this was the Statue of Liberty,” The Kitchenista wrote on Beyoncé’s post.
Influencer Alonzo Arnold penned “The last slide,” acknowledging how the singer ate with the back shot in chaps.
“Okay, coochie cuttahhhh.”
“WHAT’S ALL THAT MOVEMENT BACK THERE @ THE FOURTH SLIDE,” another fan wrote.
“The cakes have left the bakery, okay ðŸ’ðŸ¾â™€ï¸.”
The images appear to be from a visual from Beyoncé’s previous Instagram post, which played “Spaghetti” from her latest project– “Cowboy Carter.”
“Cowboy Carter,” or Beyoncé, entered her yeehaw era in February during Superbowl Sunday. Dropping two singles and visuals for “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” the mother of three also bared skin on Instagram with another cowboy-hatted image of the “Energy” singer baring her midsection and thighs– not her clappas.
As long as Beyoncé continues to supply the visuals– cakes or not– we will keep eating her up.
WE STAN!
