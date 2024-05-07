MadameNoire Featured Video

On May 4, Rick Ross was captured on camera enjoying Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” the fourth diss track directed at Drake by the California emcee, during a pool party at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. The seemingly petty video surfaced nearly three weeks after Ross released his own diss track targeting the Toronto-born rap star.

In the short video posted to Ross’ Instagram Story on Sunday, the “SHAQ & KOBE” artist was seen smiling from ear to ear as he jammed out to Kendrick Lamar’s catchy song.

“BBL Drizzy, I’m at the pool party,” the rapper said, fueling the longtime rumor that Drake underwent plastic surgery to receive a Brazilian Butt Lift.

The Maybach Music founder claimed that patrons at Drai’s Beachclub requested the song back to back.

“They just called you a [pedo]…they backed it up at the party. Come on white boy,” he gloated before showing off his gigantic iced-out pinky ring.

What is happening with Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef?

Although their longstanding feud has simmered for years, on April 30, Drake and Kendrick Lamar escalated tensions by releasing a series of diss tracks targeting each other. The heated tracks were filled with insults and contentious allegations regarding their personal, professional and family lives.

On May 4, Kendrick Lamar dropped his fourth diss track aimed at Drake, titled “Not Like Us,” produced by DJ Mustard. In the charged rap song, Lamar accused Drake of being a sex offender, insinuating that he had a preference for “young” women. Additionally, he referred to the Canadian rapper, who is biracial, as a “colonizer.”

Twenty-four hours before, Kendrick Lamar lit up the internet with “meet the grahams,” a scathing diss track in which he accused his opponent of having an 11-year-old daughter in hiding. He also alleged that Drake had taken Ozempic and played into the rumors about the “Hotline Bling” artist’s alleged BBL.

Drake had the last word on Sunday when he released “The Heart Part 6,” a 5-minute track in which he denied Kendrick’s sex offender allegations and alleged he purposefully fed fake information to the emcee to see if he would take the bait.

“I never been with no one under age but now, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with/Just for clarity, I feel disgusted I’m too respected/If I was f–king young girls, I promise I’d been done arrested,” Drake rapped on the track.

Tension flared before the drop on May 3 when the “6 God” threw jabs at Kendrick Lamar’s family accusing him of being unfaithful and abusive to his fiancé Whitney Alford on his song “Family Matters.”

In one line he spit, “You the Black messiah wifin’ up a mixed queen. And hit vanilla cream to help out with your self-esteem.”

Before the heated exchange between Drake and Kendrick Lamar reached its climax, Rick Ross fired lyrical shots at Drizzy in his “Champagne Moments” music video, which premiered April 24.

In the video, the 48-year-old rapper repeatedly referred to Drake as a “white boy,” accusing him of employing ghostwriters for his hit songs. At one juncture, Ross lifted his shirt, mocking Drake’s alleged BBL and physique, jesting, “That six-pack gone,” towards the song’s end.

Leading up to the release, Ross shared several videos on social media, referring to Drake as “BBL Drizzy.” On Sunday, he even took time out to dissect the rapper’s lyrics on “The Heart Part 6.”

“I just wanna make this clear, white boy,” Ross said at the 1:21 minute mark in a video obtained by Say Dat TV on May 6.

“You said if you was f–king young girls, you promise you would have been arrested. Whoever wrote that for you should have put more thought into that… White boy, it’s your writers. Whatever message you translated to them, that wasn’t the way they was supposed to do that. And as a writer, when it come to pedophilia, you gotta remove yourself from that.”

