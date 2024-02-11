MadameNoire Featured Video

Beyoncé dropped two new singles on Super Bowl Sunday.

Our Illustrious, Most Opulent Queen shat on the biggest night in football.

On Feb. 11, Beyoncé posted a clip of a video on Instagram with her giving a nod to her Texas roots. As the multihyphenate mogul drove a vintage taxi through the Lonestar State, the video flashed to a group of men looking toward a billboard of Beyoncé’s upcoming heat, “Texas Hold’ Em.”

A tease of the song indicated that the Houston native was going for a country vibe.

The comments section immediately went up.

“I hate you [in a good way] because you continue to break barriers, continue to push the boundaries, and continue to inspire. Now get that best Country Album Grammy! Let’s go! @beyonce,” Jason Lee wrote.

“YASSSSSSSS, OMFG ARE WE GETTING A JOLENE COVER?!!?????!???!!!!,” @theclosetratchet posted.

Side note. That would be FIYAH!

Issa Rae simply wrote, “WHAT”

“It’s the range for me. ðŸ”¥”

“Something about us Texas girls! ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¾”

In the very Instagram post, Beyoncé hit us in the face with the rama-lama-ding-dong– TWO songs, “Texas Hold’ Em” and “16 Carriages.”

“TEXAS HOLD’ EM and 16 CARRIAGES out now,” the caption read.

What Super Bowl?

Mama dropped that nugget and strolled off the Gram. She’s probably eating off somewhere, eating wing dings fried in gold dust with Jay and the children, laughing at us losing our shit. It’s cool.

The comments section lit up– again.

“I’m going to be honest with you: if anyone walking this earth ever discredits you, I don’t event want to be friends with them! You literally are the definition of relevancy, hard work, & CONSISTENCY! You continue to amaze meðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£ðŸ—£,” someone wrote.

“The way I just muted the game.”

“RIP to them visuals.”

One lady made a great observation, “All the cowboy’s hats finna SELL OUT ðŸ˜©ðŸ¤Ž”

Beyoncé not only dropped “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em” but was also in a Verizon Wireless ad showing off her acting chops.

You can see it below.

They are available on Tidal. Tell us what you think about Beyoncé’s new singles, “Texas Hold’ Em and “16 Carriages.”

