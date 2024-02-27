MadameNoire Featured Video

Actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick posted an adorable video of the pair completely eating down Beyoncé’s hit country single, “Texas Hold’ Em,” which is ironically #1 on the Billboard Country Chart for the second week in a row, while serenading their farm animals on Feb. 26. The homage isn’t the Footloose star’s first Beyoncé cover.

Kevin, donning a red plaid shirt, cowboy hat, white tee, jeans and sneakers, strummed the catchy bop on his guitar as his wife of almost 40 years recorded him with a cell phone.

“This ain’t Texas,” he began to sing. Kyra, 58, joined in as he progressed through the first verse. The actress ad-libbed background vocals to “Texas Hold’ Em” as her husband got his groove on.

Neither of them slow danced or took it to the flo,’ though. Whew!

“Monday morning serenade. @beyonce #texasholdem,” the 65-year-old actor captioned the Instagram post.

The delightful post made its way to the X app, where the platform’s users went up for the country banger.

“Kevin Bacon does a stellar cover of Beyoncé’s ‘TEXAS HOLD’ EM.'”

X app users concurred with the original poster.

In 2022, Kevin previously serenaded his goats with another Beyoncé hit from her “Renaissance” album. “Heated” got Bacon-fied as the Leave The World Behind actor sat on a wooden platform, strumming his guitar as an adorable black and white goat competed for his attention.

“Hot day, hot song. The goats and I are feeling ‘Heated,’ @beyonce. Loving this track. #GoatSongs #Renaissance.”

The Houston, Texas native shut the internet down on Super Bowl Sunday when she dropped two joints from her upcoming country album– “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold’ Em.”

Beyoncé also dropped two visual concepts for her new singles.

There’s no word if the 65-year-old actor is looking for a job as Bey’s new guitarist and background singer, but we love his energy!