Oprah Winfrey and her bestie Gayle King are traveling the world again. On March 19, the famous gal pals took to Instagram with a few colorful pictures from their trip to Jordan.

Oprah, 69, shared a carousel of travel pics that captured her riding a camel and standing in the exact spot where “the big boulder comes rolling out” in Indiana Jones. The famous talk show host also included a photo of her and Gayle visiting the site where John The Baptist was baptized.

“So much history there in the ‘Rose City,’ voted one of the 7 new wonders of the world,” Oprah added in the caption. “It takes 3 days to really see it all we only spent 3 hours. Put it on your must see list if you haven’t already!”

Oprah and Gayle were dressed to impress for their fun journey aboard, too. In one photo, The Color Purple actress rocked her signature curls with a warm cream coat and a pair of sporty khaki pants. Oprah completed her sightseeing attire with a pair of shades and a green scarf.

Gayle, 68, complimented her best friend’s look with a cream colored jumpsuit and a steel blue coat as they stood in front of the large Canyon. Another picture captured the duo rocking matching brown fur coats as they stood in the middle of the desert.

Gayle kept the travel festivities flowing on her Instagram page. The 68-year-old media titan shared several vibrant images of herself reading Michelle Miller’s new book Belonging in the middle of a busy sidewalk in Jordan. Dressed down in a royal blue maxi coat and a beautiful tunic dress, the CBS This Morning reporter enjoyed Miller’s memoir while taking in the sites and sounds of the city.

Oprah and Gayle have been friends for more than 46 years

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King have been friends for more than 46 years, according to the Daily Mail. The inseparable pals met while working at Baltimore’s WJZ-TV in 1976. At the time, Oprah was priming her chops as an anchor. King was working as a production assistant and writer at the station.

The besties have been together through thick and thin throughout their climb to stardom in the media world. Their shared passion for travel has been a source of joy, leisure and therapy. Over the years, the ladies have jetsetted to a number of beautiful destinations including Maui, Italy and Ibiza.

In 2021, the media stars packed up their belongings and set off on a cross country road trip to celebrate 45 years of friendship. The exciting trip came nearly 15 years after they ventured on a cross country escapade from Santa Barbara, California to New York City in 2006.

Oprah and Gayle call each other ‘four times a day’

Oprah and Gayle famously addressed their close bond in 2006 stating that they could understand why some people would think they were “gay” due to their close bond.

“There isn’t a definition in our culture for this kind of bond between women. So I get why people have to label it – ‘how can you be this close without it being sexual?'” Oprah joked to the Associated Press at the time.

Oprah added, “I’ve told nearly everything there is to tell. All my stuff is out there. People think I’d be so ashamed of being gay that I wouldn’t admit it? Oh, please.”

Gayle echoed similar sentiments to the outlet, adding, “The truth is, if we were gay, we would tell you, because there’s nothing wrong with being gay.”

The duo admitted that they were guilty of calling each other at least “four times a day.”

“Something about this relationship feels otherworldly to me, like it was designed by a power and a hand greater than my own,” Winfrey added. “Whatever this friendship is, it’s been a very fun ride.”

Gayle and Oprah are sisterhood goals! We are wishing them more travel and fun in 2023!

