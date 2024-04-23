MadameNoire Featured Video

Foxy Brown star Pam Grier says her project with rapper Cardi B may be coming to fruition in about two years, adding that the rapper is teaching her how to pole dance.

In Episode 67 of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (April 17), a viewer asked Grier about the pending project she teased involving Cardi B and wondered when it would be out.

“I’m doing, presently, my biopic as a series. As soon as I finish that, I really want to work with her,” Grier remarked. It could be in maybe two years at the theater ’cause I’m now learning how to pole dance.”

The Coffy actress admitted that it was taking a while and that pole dancing was tricky.

“And it’s taking a minute, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a wonderful story. I don’t want to give it away, but it’s perfect for her because she’s a great mom,” Grier said.

Cohen asked, for clarification, “Pole dancer mom with a heart of gold?”

Grier pointed at herself, stating she was the pole dancer, saying Cardi was her instructor.

The 74-year-old icon first introduced her possible collaboration with Cardi for the film in late 2022, according to MadameNoire.

“I’m writing something for me and Cardi B,” Grier stated. “I love Cardi and ‘WAP.’ She [Megan Thee Stallion] and Lizzo and Nicki Minaj and some of the others, they know — you gotta make your own style. You get to hire people later. But you come up with your own stuff, then you just draw people like a magnet, so collaborators make you greater and greater.”

The pole-dancing project with Cardi is separate from Grier’s upcoming biopic. The biopic series is based on the icon’s memoir, Foxy: My Life in Three Acts.

Cardi shouldn’t have a problem portraying the character Grier wants her to represent for the yet-to-be-released film. The “Bongos” rapper has quite the acting resume, appearing in successful movies.

She flaunted her acting chops in 2019’s Hustlers, starring Keke Palmer and Jennifer Lopez, and played a stripper.

But the rapper was grateful to obtain a different and empowering role in 2021 F9: The Fast Saga (Fast & Furious 9). She portrayed Leysa Mirtha, a former associate of Dominic Toretto and the younger sister of Cara Mirtha, who worked with Dom in the Dominican Republic and had a short-lived relationship with Han Seoul-Oh.

In F9, Cardi’s character, dressed in full armor, and her team of strong women saved Dom from his brother Jakob Toretto, disguised as an Interpol operative.

No doubt, Cardi will succeed in this role!