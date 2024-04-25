MadameNoire Featured Video

As part of her content, TikTok and former TV anchor Jeannette Reyes and her brother test their Dominican mother’s patience by repeating what she told them in their childhood about certain situations.

On Sunday, April 21, Reyes posted a 16-second clip of her and her brother interrogating their mother, who was headed out.

In Spanish, Reyes stopped her mother from going out and threw a few questions at her.

“Honey, where are you going?” Reyes asked and flipped to the back camera to show her mom standing at the top of the stairs, getting ready to descend.

“I was invited out,” she said.

The brother jumped in, asking who she was going out with. Mama snapped, letting her children know her companions weren’t their business.

“It doesn’t matter who it’s with,” she said. “Y’all ain’t doing nothing. I might as well go out.”

Reyes told her mom that she could’ve gone to bed if she was bored.

Mama challenged her, saying, “Y’all are going to end up finding yourselves a problem.”

Commenters were surprised at how brave Reyes and her brother were to speak to their Hispanic mother the way they did, with some believing they’d get a chancla to the head.

“When your mom blinked really fast…that was where I prayed for your life.”

“I feared for my life when she started walking over. And I don’t live there.”

“I have no idea how you two made it this far.”

“If the camera wasn’t going, someone was [going to] get a chancla to the head!!!”

“You guys are so brave! The lack of flinching!! I would have been running!”

“The ice you’re skating on is wafer-thin.”

Before Sunday’s video, Reyes tested her mother as she searched for keys.

“My brother and I telling my mom the same thing she tells us when we can’t find something,” the overlay text read.

The frustrated mother asked where the keys were, claiming she always moved stuff.

“Mom, it’s in the drawer. The one over there,” Reyes responded in Spanish.

The mother assured her she had looked everywhere and still couldn’t find it. That’s when Reyes’ brother instructed her to respond, “Don’t you know how to look for stuff?”

Reyes complied, saying, “Mom, but you don’t know how to look because I told you a while ago —”

Mama would not let Reyes complete that sentence, challenging her to say it in front of her face. That’s when the former anchor dropped the act, letting her know it was a joke.

Commenters found her prank hilarious, especially when her brother told her to respond a certain way but didn’t do it himself.

“The fact that he told YOU to say it, and you actually said it!!!”

“Your brother’s face at the end. He had a flashback.”

“Why do you and your brother insist on playing your fate with la chancla?”

“Telling you to say something when your mom’s already mad is such a classic brother move.”