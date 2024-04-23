MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian DC Young Fly got candid about his thoughts on the passing of his partner and the mother of his children, Jacky Oh, a year after she died.

The Wild ‘N Out cast member appeared on Cam Newton’s show and discussed Jacky’s (né Jacklyn Smith) death, speaking on his perception of gluteal augmentation (BBL).

“I get why women want to enhance [themselves], but, fellas, we have to do more on just continuously telling our women that they’re beautiful,” DC commented. We have to continuously tell them that they’re gorgeous. We have to always…don’t make your woman feel like she has to go do something even if you following another chick. You just love a woman. That’s it!”

The Almost Christmas actor directed his attention to women, suggesting they listened to their men. DC candidly shared how looking at other women with BBLs made him wonder why Jacky didn’t make it.

“This is what I’m reminded every day. If you look at it, bro…the rate of the BBLs…the women today, it’s a lot of women who have BBLs when you go outside,” the 31-year-old said. “So, I’m constantly reminded…like, ‘They made it. There go another big booty. She made it.’ Go in the club, ‘All these motherf—s in here made it.'”

“So, we just got to continue to go through the stages and understand that that’s just how it is, my nigga. Shit, you got the rest of your life…what you going to do from this situation.”

He advised those grieving to stay connected to God by praying. DC also suggested continuing to work and be physically active.

DC revealed in the interview that Jacky previously underwent a boob job days before the procedure she received immediately before her death, so it never dawned on him that something would go wrong with her.

He mentioned that he had no trouble with Jacky receiving the procedures because they were a “unit.”

“I’d never bash a name or say no,” DC stated. “She was going to be even more beautiful if that’s what she thought, and I was going to be right behind her and be like, ‘Yeah, baby. Do your motherf—g s—t. But, as a unit, it went the other way. So, as a unit, I got to sit there, and we got to eat that shit…I can’t fight nobody ’cause, as a unit, we got to stand on this.”

Play

According to MadameNoire, Jacky died May 31, 2023, after traveling to Miami for a “mommy makeover.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Jacky Oh developed an intense headache and was instructed to stop taking the anti-nausea medication, Ondansetron she was taking and to take Ibuprofen.

After telling her aunt, who contacted emergency services, about her head and the burning sensation, medical personnel arrived at her hotel and found her unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The autopsy showed she had a swelling in her brain and bleeding around her torso.