MadameNoire sends their thoughts and prayers to comedian DC Young Fly, who endured so much loss this year and recently announced the death of his sister.

The Wild N’ Out star posted the announcement Oct. 16, attaching a photo of him buttoning a navy blue collar shit and stating she was the third person he lost in a year’s time.

“In a matter of a year, I lost three people,” he stated. “My [cousin] on last August, my girl in May and my sister a couple days ago. [You just] gotta stick through the mission knowin’ that God got [you] and He will grant you the strength. Remember, he parted the Red Sea, not make it disappear.”

The comedian continued, “The problems are still there. He [just] allowed [you] to get through it. Make sure [you] stay righteous. Don’t hold no grudge because God is love, and love will always overcome adversity.”

DC’s friends rushed to the comments, offering love and support.

“I’m so proud of your strength and your leadership. Keep leading [and] loving God out loud,” his fellow Wild N’ Out castmate B Simone wrote. “My MF brother. I love you so much, D.”

“God allowed the devil to take everything from Job, knowing Job would not forsake him,” someone else commented. “Praying for your heart and spirit strength and resilience. I love you, brother, so very sorry for all the loss.”

“So sorry to hear, DC. Sending love & healing to you. I know you’re strong, but I’ll still continue covering you in prayer,” Keri Hilson expressed.

Hitman Holla wrote, “Love you, my guy! Call me if [you] need anything [and] sorry for [your] loss.”

“Love and prayers for you to continue to walk and stand strong in your Father,” D.L. Hughley wrote.

Details around his sister’s death have not been released to the public.

DC Young Fly lost his girlfriend and the mother of his children, Jacky Oh, in May after she underwent a cosmetic procedure in Miami.

MadameNoire reported Jacky Oh passed away on May 31, following her “mommy makeover” in Miami. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.

According to USA Today, the mom of three underwent a butt lift (gluteal augmentation procedure) performed by Dr. Zachary Okhah, and the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner revealed she died from cosmetic surgery complications.

The examiner ruled her death as an accident.

Following the procedure, Jacky was prescribed ciprofloxacin (antibiotic), oxycodone (an opioid for pain relief) and Ondansetron (nausea and vomiting prevention). Her aunt was her post-surgery caretaker.

The 32-year-old momma was instructed to stop taking Ondansetron after having a headache and to take ibuprofen.

Her symptoms exacerbated, and she felt a burning sensation in her head. Her aunt called for medical help, and Jacky was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

DC Young Fly’s cousin, Erica Michelle Robinson, 32, was one of the victims shot during a 2022 Fourth of July shootout in Atlanta.

“I could do no wrong in your eyes, kuzzin,'” DC Young Fly wrote in a post dedicated to Robinson, who died after getting shot on the holiday night. The shoutout happened on Auburn Ave., resulting from a fight. Fourteen people were shot, and Robinson was one of the two bystanders killed, according to 11Alive.