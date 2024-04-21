MadameNoire Featured Video

In this latest installment of Tales From TikTok, a doctor has recently gone viral for being fired from his job at an unnamed hospital for giving Black women advice about the dangers of the healthcare system.

A user called @byallmeansnecessary2023 on TikTok posted last July 9.

The doctor began, “Good morning. I beg you, please share this video. But for black women, I need you to hear this even if you don’t hear anything else in your damn life. Sisters, if you are giving birth to a child or plan on giving birth to a child, don’t you take your a** to a hospital that you didn’t ask a 1000 questions before you [went in there].”

He continued to tell a story about an experience he had recently had.

“I worked in the ICU. The other night, I’m normally a trauma medic, and we immediately got a sister there who needed an emergency c-section, and she had internal bleeding. She was in critical condition, and we were trying to keep this sister alive. I turned to the doctor at some point, a doctor who doesn’t Look like us and told him to come take a look at her stomach [because] it was getting distended. That doctor looked at me and said, “That’s my patient. I’ll be over there in a minute,” @byallmeansnecessary2023 explained.

They weren’t able to get her to surgery until 2 hours later when they learned that the bleeding they thought they controlled in the c-section was not adequately handled, so she was bleeding profusely internally.

“Black people, I need you to hear me. if you can go to Target and spy and spend at these corporations who don’t give a dick about you or your black community, you can ask questions for that Black baby,” He said.

The doctor implored, “Because there’s going to be a certain point in that pregnancy when you can’t ask a damn thing. I’m gonna need you to take control of that pregnancy.”

He also added advice for Black men and other Black healthcare workers before he ended the video.

He told his audience, “Black men, Don’t you let that woman go into that hospital without you knowing every inch of that building. You need to know if something goes wrong, who is going to put their hands on your woman on your child. Other Black people, if you work in a hospital, speak up.”

The Tales From TikTok doctor followed up in the next weeks to tell his fans that he had been fired from his job at the hospital for the video he posted. He thanked everyone for the support and attention they brought to the issues he discussed. He also requested that everyone continue supporting him as he navigates the aftermath of the post.