Amid a vicious custody battle, rapper Jeezy claims he’s only seen his and Jeannie Mai’s two-year-old daughter eight times in 2024 and has no clue where she is living.

On April 16, the distressed father petitioned a Fulton Country, GA court with the latest terms of a custody agreement. The new documents, obtained by Hollywood Unlocked, asks the judge to share custody with his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, despite not knowing where his youngest child sleeps. Jeezy claims only seeing baby Monaco only more than a handful of times in 2024.

According to the petition, the “Put On” rapper wants “equal parenting time.” He claims that Monaco has not been staying in Georgia, where Jeannie reportedly lives. The docs allege that his two-year-old child has been in three different states so far during the month of April. The embattled father can only assume that Monaco is under the care of Jeannie’s mother or brother.

The filing also claims uncertainty whether or not Jeannie moved away from her Georgia and California residences. More specifically, Jeezy apparently does not have any knowledge of where Jeannie and his daughter are permanently living.

“More importantly, the Petitioner has no idea when he will be to have any parenting time with his daughter,” the petition stated in part. “Clearly, the Respondent has no regard for the bond and affection between the parties’ minor child and her father.”

However, later in the documents, Jeezy claims that Jeannie defied their previous agreement and blocked his phone number.

In his petition, Jeezy also stresses the value of Monaco learning about her Vietnamese and African American roots while her parents’ undergo an divorce.

On April 11, 2024, TMZ reported that Jeezy filed a motion for full custody of his two-year-old. He claimed that Jeannie wasn’t take care of their child herself, so Jeezy reportedly requested to allow their daughter to live with him full-time.

MadameNoire previously reported on the messy custody battle at the end of 2023. The estranged couple had an agreement set in place but the trap music pioneer found it to be ineffective.

At the time, Jeezy’s lawyer stated, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also regarding each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”