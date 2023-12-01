MadameNoire Featured Video

Trap music pioneer Jeezy requested a judge to meddle in his messy custody situation with his estranged wife Jeannie Mai, Radar Online reported.

The “Put On” rapper and the talk show host had a fluid custody arrangement comprising informal visitations through the end of 2023. But Jeezy said it’s not working, accusing the 44-year-old daytime talk show host of gatekeeping when the time came for him to have custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco.

In the new motions, his lawyer stated, “The lack of consistency, continuity, and stability inherently associated with such a haphazard and fluid parenting schedule is stressful to the Child, and it has, as is unfortunately inevitable with all families in transition, created unnecessary tension and confusion regarding not only parenting time but also regarding each parent’s role and rights when the Child is in their respective custody.”

Jeezy clarified that he doesn’t think Jeannie’s alleged gatekeeping is her “acting maliciously or with specific intent to harm” his and Monaco’s relationship. But Jeannie, according to Jeezy, “acted as a gatekeeper when it comes to [Jeezy] exercising parenting time with the child as well as regarding [Jeezy’s] parenting rights and as the child’s father.”

Jeezy’s motion read, “[Jeannie’s] interference with [Jeezy’s] relationship with [Monaco], again, while not generated from or with malicious intent, is nevertheless, causing confusion and tension between the parties and is working to stifle the development of [Jeezy’s] relationship with the Child.”

Jeezy wants a hearing where both parties can create a more structured custody arrangement.

“It is necessary at this point to separate, structure, and clearly define the parties’ temporary legal and physical custody rights and set a parenting schedule consistent with the best interests of [Monaco],” Jeezy ascribed in the motion.

In addition to the custody issues, Jeannie and Jeezy are going through a heartbreaking divorce, per a MadameNoire report.

After two years of marriage, Jeezy filed for divorce against Jeannie on Sept. 14 in an Atlanta court, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broke” with “no hope for reconciliation.”

While the 44-year-old knew they had issues, she never planned for divorce. A source stated Jeannie was “hurt and devastated” when she learned Jeezy wanted a divorce.

“They’ve had issues for a long time, but things got really hard over the last few months,” the unnamed source stated. “She obviously knew they had problems, but she wasn’t expecting a divorce.”

Jeezy and Jeannie still reside in their Atlanta home but have very little interaction.