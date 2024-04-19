MadameNoire Featured Video

After winning her third NCAA title, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley was seen on social media proudly flaunting the flowers and letter she received from Bey herself. Mrs. Carter’s gift came right on time, and fans are living for the uplifting moment.

On April 17, Staley took to X (formerly Twitter) to give a “video thank you” to Beyoncé after the songstress showered her with a massive bouquet of flowers and Cowboy Carter merch. The sweet sentiment came after the University of South Carolina’s Gamecocks dominated the 2024 NCAA championships against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

“To Coach Staley and the entire South Carolina Gamecocks, me and my family watched your games and cheered you on through the entire season. I am so proud of you, all of my love,” as read by Staley on her X account.

X Fans are stunned at Bey’s sweet timing and her “MVP” florist.

Fans defend Staley and the Gamecocks after a Gail King interview.

Following the sweet win, CBS Morning’s journalist Gayle King interviewed the history-making head coach from Philadelphia. King claimed that “we” were cheering on Iowa and Clark during the game, and Gamecock fans blasted the co-host for souring the moment and undermining wins among Black people.

“Who is WE, Gayle? WE rooting for everyone that’s BLACK & had an UNDEFEATED season. No shade to Clark because she’s a beast, but WE not in this one, Gayle,” one Instagram comment affirmed. Another suggested,

“Gayle should have been canceled. I don’t like her energy for our people. I’m sorry.”.

“Oprah and Gayle are the FEDS. It’s sad. Bey caught it and threw it BACKðŸ‘¸ðŸ½ðŸ™ŒðŸ½!!!” a fan applauded.

“Gayle speaks for Gayle. And she needs to do less of that. Dawn Staley has been a legend and an icon for over 20 years. Put some respect on her legacy,” another comment wrote.

Coach Staley makes history again.

While congratulations were in order, Staley became the first Black coach to lead her team to three Division I college basketball titles when the Gamecocks defeated National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the national championship game. The sweet feat brought Staley to tears.

“They weren’t going to be denied,” Staley said as confetti fell from the air at the end of the Gamecocks’ 87-75 national championship victory. “It doesn’t always end like you want it to end. I’m just super proud of where I work. It’s unbelievable.”

In 2021, Staley was crowned women’s basketball’s highest-paid Black head coach. She inked a seven-year, $22.4 million contract extension.

This isn’t the first time Bey has shown her love to another queen. She recently showered K. Michelle with flowers and a sweet letter in support of the “Puddin” country music singer’s career. Fans love it when queens recognize queens.

We love to see it.

Congratulations, Coach Staley, on securing another NCAA title!