K. Michelle, who now performs as her country alter ego, Puddin, took to Twitter to show off a grand bouquet of flowers she received from Beyoncé. Since the posting, fans have been soaking up the love and hopeful for a country music collaboration.

On March 29, the retired R&B singer posted a video of her flowers paired with a card signed “Love, Beyonce.”

Puddin’ expressed her gratitude, writing simply, “Thank you @beyonce.”

Fans on Twitter agree that K. Michelle deserved her flowers for her transition into country music.

After the Cowboy Carter release, more fans rallied for the country singing duo to collaborate, even on Bey’s Jolene remix.

K. Michelle is reportedly supporting Bey’s emergence onto the country scene despite worried fans.

Back in February, Puddin’ responded to a fan and set the record straight about her success on the country scene and her support for Bey.

K. Michelle stands on business when it comes to her country music, having made her country music awards debut late last year. She sang alongside the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers and Jelly Roll from the newly released A Tribute to The Judds album at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

“I’ve always said country ain’t something you can just pick up; it’s a lifestyle, it’s what you’re born into. To receive a standing ovation on a stage I dreamed of being on by being myself is an unexplainable feeling. I’m grateful ðŸ™ðŸ½To be up there with my outlaw brother @jellyroll615, who has the biggest heart and most humble spirit, was a moment in time. Thank you to @thejuddsofficial for ushering me into country music as a little girl. The most legendary of a duoðŸ«¶ðŸ½,” K. Michelle wrote via Instagram.

We see you, Puddin’!

What do you think about a Jolene remix with these powerhouses?