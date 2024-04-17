MadameNoire Featured Video

Ashanti and Nelly have officially shared their good news. The cute couple are engaged, and the “Foolish” singer is expecting her first child and the “Dilemma” rapper’s third child. Nelly also adopted his sister Jackie’s two children after she died of leukemia in 2005.

On April 17, Ashanti revealed her pregnancy with a cute video that also served as a commercial for Proov, a platform that helps women track ovulation and give fertility advice and other products and services to facilitate pregnancy.

A video posted to Instagram showed Tina Douglas, Ashanti’s fine-ass mama, coming to check on the singer who was set to take the stage to perform. The matriarch and other folks helping Ashanti prepare to hit the stage searched for the songstress. A camera pans the pregnant singer’s makeup table, where Proov product wrappers can be seen. A makeup artist touches Ashanti’s face as Tina asks her daughter how much time she’ll need before she’s ready.

The engaged 43-year-old sparkles and fur-wearing expectant mom seemingly reveals a pregnancy test stick and says, “Uh, I’m gonna need about nine months.”

Her mom was shook by the announcement.

The singer gushed about becoming a mother and casually dropped that she had a “fiancé,” saying, “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

Ok, fiancé!

Fans and celebrities went up for Ashanti’s pregnancy announcement.

Lil Tuneshi wrote, “Ti ti is Looking forward to finally meeting my liddle babyyyyyy ðŸ¤—ðŸ¥¹ðŸ¼ – Sista Auntie!!! ðŸ¤.”

“This video is definitely gonna work for marketing bcuz I had to look up what Proov was ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚,” another person penned.

“Congratulations, mamas! So happy you got to do this on your time. Don’t let the world steal this moment from you! YOU ARE THE ONEEEEE that he won’t be letting get away, lol ðŸ˜. This is cuteeeee.”

Rasheeda, Kash Doll and LaLa Anthony also congratulated Ashanti on her pregnancy.

Over the past year, Nelly and Ashanti have sparked buzz with their cute relationship antics, including their “Pound Town” reveal and singing H-Town’s hit single, “Knockin’ Da Boots.”