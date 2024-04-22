MadameNoire Featured Video

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Candiace Dillard Bassett, 37, is expecting her first baby with her husband Chris Bassett, 46! This latest milestone in her life followed weeks after she announced her exit from the reality show after six seasons.

In an exclusive with ET, Candiace bravely shared how her pregnancy influenced her decision to leave the show. She wanted a better environment for the impending baby and herself, a decision that many would find challenging.

“I was really adamant about creating a space for not just the baby but for me—for us—for this time in our lives,” she said. I wanted the space around us and around our child to feel peaceful, free, and positive.”

Candiace initially thought she could remain on the show when she started her In vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, but when her pregnancy began, she decided it was best to leave.

The reality star has been candid about her IVF journey, with the series documenting moments of those intimate sessions with fertility specialists. The couple would eventually form a child from two of the embryos they froze two years ago.

She explained to the outlet how the age threat drove the couple to try for a baby despite the singer’s unsureness about her readiness. But Chris wanted a youngling, at least when he turned 50.

“…I got the itch,” she said. “I always wondered, like, how would I know when I was ready? And I always felt like a part of my anxiety was that I wasn’t sure that I would know, and when I knew, it was undeniable. “I kind of woke up and realized that I was never going to be 100% ready. I just had to … trust the process and trust my doctors and, stop being afraid, and just do it. So once we decided together that we were going to do that — together — it just was kind of all moving by faith from there.”

The implantation happened in January, and the anxious couple had to wait for a couple of weeks to find out if the procedure was a success.

The answer came when the doctor called, informing them they were pregnant.

The couple doesn’t know about the child’s sex but plans to discover it before labor.

In March, Candiace announced in an exclusive interview with People that she was leaving RHOP.

“As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey,” she said. “With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP.”