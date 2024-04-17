MadameNoire Featured Video

LightSkinKeisha’s husband, Coca Vango, was called out on Instagram Stories by the mother of his daughter for being an alleged deadbeat.

The matriarch took to her Instagram story, lay_caylen_, to rant about Vango reportedly not adhering to his fatherly duties and its impact on their daughter, Melia. She claimed she went to TikTok to express the pain of not having her dad in her life regularly.

“Imagine going through your daughter’s phone to see a post on TikTok of her crying, saying, ‘I had a dream my dad showed me he actually had love for me.’ But my dreams are just dreams,” Lay wrote on her IG story.

She continued, “I think people should have the same energy they have in real life on the internet, too. Don’t be a f—d up ass parent behind the scenes, then when you get called out for it, you ant to play [the] victim and switch the narrative on the internet and try to save face. Be a man, pussy!”

Lay challenged Vango to tell the internet the alleged truth that he hadn’t seen their daughter in a year.

“You spoke on the phone with her two times since then, and the last time y’all talked in December, you got mad at her because she told you to try harder to be in her life, and when you get into it with me, not to take it out on her.”

Lay claimed Vango cared more about his public image than actually spending time with his 12-year-old daughter, who allegedly gave her father a “reality check in the most respectful way possible.”

She then shared an encouraging text from someone, hoping Melia’s dream would come true.

“I think you spoil her with love to keep her loved and to love herself. However, it’s nothing like your daddy being 15 [minutes] away, and you don’t see him for months to years…praying for her dream to come true. My daddy died before I got to tell him I needed him in my life.”

Lay also addressed how Melia still received love from her family and those in her household, but this didn’t change the fact that she wanted her dad in her life more.

“My daughter gets plenty of love at home and from her family, and she has a therapist, but that doesn’t change the fact that she feels how she feels.”

On Jan. 14, Keisha and Vango welcomed their first son, Amir, to the world and introduced him to the world in February. A rep for the couple also stated the couple tied the knot.